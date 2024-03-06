iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.92

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.92 and last traded at $104.39, with a volume of 325536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.89.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

