iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,071,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744,168 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $417,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. 2,711,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,609. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

