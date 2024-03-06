iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.63

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 56234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $593.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

