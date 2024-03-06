iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.65

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 50910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $868.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 305,015 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 120,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

