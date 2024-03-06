iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.48 and last traded at C$31.55. 20,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 18,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.58.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.83.

