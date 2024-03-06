iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.00

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 29187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.47.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

