iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $282.21

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $282.21 and last traded at $281.92, with a volume of 92550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.77.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 450,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

