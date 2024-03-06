iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $282.21

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $282.21 and last traded at $281.92, with a volume of 92550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.77.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.