Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.00. 1,858,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.