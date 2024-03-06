Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,482. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

