Jag Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 613.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Visa by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,454,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,856,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $280.45. 4,534,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $515.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $286.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on V. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

