Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 6,981 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $9,639,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $112.27. 6,702,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732,757. The firm has a market cap of $308.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

