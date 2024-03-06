James Lawrence Dolan Purchases 110,156 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Stock

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 110,156 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,164,113.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,541.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47.

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan acquired 59,374 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14.

Shares of SPHR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $171,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $99,941,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $63,127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,884,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $24,458,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

