Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 6.4%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.60. 360,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 782,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.
JANX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
