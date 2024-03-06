Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $130,258.91 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 147.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $130,258.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00016386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00023793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,003.28 or 1.00109806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.71 or 0.00151237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00416305 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142,149.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.