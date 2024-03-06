Jonathan Price Sells 5,360 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $246,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Q2 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. 825,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

