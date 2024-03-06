JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $458,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,449,000 after buying an additional 82,138 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,563,000 after buying an additional 127,890 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $189.53. 7,554,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,049. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $545.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
