JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $458,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,449,000 after buying an additional 82,138 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,563,000 after buying an additional 127,890 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $189.53. 7,554,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,049. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $545.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.