JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,555,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,198,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $190.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

