JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 130.75 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £386.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,250.00. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elisabeth Scott purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £16,770 ($21,284.43). In other JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts news, insider Mark Edwards bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,991.88). Also, insider Elisabeth Scott purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £16,770 ($21,284.43). 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

