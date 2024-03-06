Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Down 1.3%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 780,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $53.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.
Institutional Trading of Jupiter Wellness
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.
About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Wellness
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.