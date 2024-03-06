JUST Price Reaches $0.0423 (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $376.92 million and $238.69 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

