Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Shares Down 2.9%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.98. 9,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 36,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.