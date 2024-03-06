Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KEQU traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.66. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.22%.

Insider Activity at Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

In related news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Kewaunee Scientific news, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $45,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock worth $241,181. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

