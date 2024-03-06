Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Trading Down 2.7%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 192,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 70,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Kidpik Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Shares of Kidpik are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

About Kidpik

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. ( NASDAQ:PIK Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Kidpik as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Further Reading

