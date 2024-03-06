Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Trading Down 2.7%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 192,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 70,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Kidpik Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Shares of Kidpik are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
About Kidpik
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
