Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 10,789 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $501,580.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,082.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $162,553.33.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,840.00.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 825,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,047. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

