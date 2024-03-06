Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO M Leroy Ball Sells 5,000 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $344,890.00.

Koppers Trading Down 0.4 %

KOP stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,623. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

