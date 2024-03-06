Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) VP Sells $186,991.68 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $186,991.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Koppers Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.27. 108,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Koppers by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 617.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

