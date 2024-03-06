KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Shares Down 2.4%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 43,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 60,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

KOSÉ Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

