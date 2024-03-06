KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0.2%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.68. 617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHYB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,687 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

