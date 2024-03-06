Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.61. 541,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,580,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $14,213,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

