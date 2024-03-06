L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.36

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 71331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

