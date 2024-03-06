Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $17.44. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 54,628 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.