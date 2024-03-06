Leon’s Furniture Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$22.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.76. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$16.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.88.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$686.90 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$92,909.50. 69.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

