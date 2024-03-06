Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.61

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 168944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

