Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,915,320.00 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

LLYVA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 95,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,542. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.