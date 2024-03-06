Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,915,320.00 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
LLYVA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 95,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,542. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.