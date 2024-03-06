Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading Down 3.8%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00. 90,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 187,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Lion Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Get Lion Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lion Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lion Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71,954 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lion Group by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.