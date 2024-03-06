Liquity USD 1-Day Volume Hits $4.18 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $139.07 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 139,315,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

