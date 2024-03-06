Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Up 5.6%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 181,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 338,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $791.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 789,477 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 321,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Further Reading

