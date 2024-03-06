Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Shares Up 6.3%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.55. 70,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 85,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Lottery.com Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 177.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 320,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 758,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

