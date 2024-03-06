Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 4175349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

The company has a market cap of $860.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.