Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Lundin Gold Trading Up 1.2 %
LUGDF stock opened at C$12.81 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.78.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
