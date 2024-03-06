Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Lundin Gold Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$12.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.78. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.58 and a 52-week high of C$14.44.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
