Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 6.5%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $267.50 and last traded at $264.70. 71,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 480,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

