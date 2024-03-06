Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 7,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,860. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

