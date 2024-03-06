Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 1,371,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,564. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

