Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $612.11

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $612.11 and last traded at $609.19, with a volume of 140746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $602.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.