Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 132,214 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 961,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,381. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 136.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

