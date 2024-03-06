Matthew David Feierstein Sells 2,093 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,113.73. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,316,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,505 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $15,621.90.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EVCM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

