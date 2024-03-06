Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $16.26 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.61811382 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $27,689,107.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

