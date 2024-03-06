Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.93

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $14.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 90,896 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
In other news, Director Eric Andersen bought 48,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 533,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,935.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 150,600 shares of company stock worth $1,950,246. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
