Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0041

Metahero (HERO) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $37.64 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018322 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

